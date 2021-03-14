Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
FOX Sports Releases Final Bracketology Projection

See where the Mountaineers sit in the final projection.
Author:
Publish date:

Selection Sunday is finally here! 70-75 teams will be tuned in to see whether or not they will make the field and who they will face in the opening round.

For West Virginia, they seem to be a solid No. 4 seed after losing to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 quarterfinals and having lost three of their last four games. Sunday afternoon, FOX Sports released their final bracketology projection with the Mountaineers taking on the UNCG Spartans of the Southern Conference in the first round.

1. Michigan vs 16. Appalachian St/Hartford

8. LSU vs 9. Virginia Tech

4. West Virginia vs 13. UNC Greensboro

5. Villanova vs 12. Oregon State

3. Kansas vs 14. North Texas

6. USC vs 11. Drake/Syracuse

7. BYU vs 10. Michigan State

2. Alabama vs 15. Cleveland State

The selection show will air on CBS at 6 p.m. EST.

