Fran Fraschilla: "WVU is a Top 10 Team"

Earlier this week, ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla gave some analysis on West Virginia's 2020-21 basketball team.

In a video posted by our friends, the Raspy Voice Kids, Fraschilla went into great detail about his expectations for Bob Huggins squad this upcoming season. To say the least, Fran likes what he sees in the Mountaineers.

"I expect the Mountaineers to be very, very good. With Oscar coming back and Derek Culver up front, those two guys are beasts. I love Miles McBride, I think he's going to take a big step up as a sophomore and watch out for Jalen Bridges, who redshirted this year. Coach Huggs has got a deep team with a lot of weapons. Gabe Osabuohien is one of the hardest playing guys in the country, so he matches up well in that front line with big Oscar and Derek Culver. They're as physical as any group in the Big 12 and nationally. My man Jordan McCabe keeps getting better and along with Miles McBride and Sean McNeil and don't forget about Taz Sherman. I expect the Mountaineers to be a top ten team."

Do you agree with Fran Fraschilla? Is West Virginia a top ten team in your mind? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.