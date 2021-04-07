Future Mountaineer Kobe Johnson Named Ohio's Division I Player of the Year

Bob Huggins has some help on the way!

Tuesday morning, West Virginia signee Kobe Johnson of Canton McKinley High School was named Ohio's Division I Player of the Year. This season, Johnson averaged 20.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 51% from the field and 40% from three-point land.

Johnson committed to West Virginia on July 23rd, 2020 choosing the Mountaineers over other offers from Toledo, Valparaiso, Kent State, Cleveland State, and Miami (OH).

"I feel like WVU is a great school. Having the chance to play for a Hall of Fame coach, you can’t beat that. My dream was to play high major basketball and WVU was the best fit," Johnson told Mountaineer Maven. "I’ve been going to the Huggins family camp since my freshman year, so the relationship with them started around then."

Analysis from Huggins: "Kobe comes from one of the storied programs in Ohio," said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins in a release by West Virginia University. "He is an outstanding defender with exceptional quickness and length. Kobe is well-coached by Andy Vlajkovich, who also coached at Warren G. Harding High. Kobe will be an outstanding contributor to our perimeter play."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.