Gabe Osabuohien Completes Workout with Cleveland Cavaliers

Another workout in the books for the former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

As the 2022 NBA Draft nears, former West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien continues to participate in pre-draft workouts with teams around the league. Monday morning, he completed a workout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking his third NBA workout.

Osabuohien has already had pre-draft workouts with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets and has workouts scheduled with the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, and Atlanta Hawks.

As a senior in 2021-22, Osabuohien grew his game offensively and averaged 4.9 points per game with a career-high 19 points against Iowa State. Defensively, he was the heart and soul for West Virginia taking over 30 charges on the year while also averaging 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. At the end of the year, Osabouhien was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

