Gabe Osabuohien Signs Agent, Enters 2022 NBA Draft

Gabe O is hoping to fulfill his lifelong dreams.

Regardless of what league or level it is, former West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien will be playing professional basketball. His defensive tenacity, ability to take charges, and the effort he gives will be more than an enough to earn him an opportunity somewhere to get paid playing the game he loves.

On Monday, Osabuohien took to Twitter to announce that he has signed with an agent and plans to enter his name in the 2022 NBA Draft which is set for Thursday, June 23rd.  

During his three years in the Mountaineer program, Osabuohien was the energy guy off the bench and did all of the dirty work that doesn't necessarily always show up in the stat sheet. Much can be made about his scoring ability, but it's something that he has worked really hard at since first arriving in Morgantown. This past season, he had four games where he finished in double figures and had a career-high 19 points against Iowa State.

Osabuohien is a two-time member of the All-Big 12 Defense team and was named Defensive Player of the Year in his final season at WVU.

