Highlights + Analysis of WVU Incoming Freshman G Seth Wilson

West Virginia will welcome in two freshmen for the 2021-22 season both hailing from the state of Ohio. Over the next two days, we will dive into what each player brings to the table for the Mountaineers and what their projected role will be as a freshman. First up we will look into Seth Wilson of Lorain High School.

Measurables:

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 185 lbs

Accolades:

All-Lake Erie League First Team

All-Lorain County First Team

2020-21 Stats:

13 points/game, 7 rebounds/game

Highlights

Evaluation:

Despite being only 185 lbs, Wilson is built like a fullback. Broad shoulders, thick frame, and terrific lower body strength which he uses to his advantage when driving the ball down inside the paint. He loves to attack the rim and seeks contact while doing so. Wilson is a strong finisher and does a good job of staying balanced while absorbing contact. He has a nice touch on his running floater and has confidence in pulling up from mid-range on the run. Wilson likes to attack the glass on both ends of the floor and doesn't mind throwing his body around against some of the bigs. Very consistent three-point shooter but has a very elongated shooting motion that will need to be sped up so that he can be a more fluent/efficient shooter at the collegiate level. Wilson also looks smooth posting up on the block and hitting turnaround fades from the block - something Huggins loves to do with his guards.

With the potential depth that WVU will have in the backcourt, Wilson will likely have a limited role but could see more playing time as the season moves on and he gains experience.

Bob Huggins on Seth Wilson:

“Seth is an outstanding shooter, who comes from a high school with great basketball tradition that has produced many high-level Division I players. He gives us great versatility and can play at point guard or move to the wing with his shooting ability. Seth will be a great asset to our backcourt.”

