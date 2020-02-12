How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia vs Kansas
Schuyler Callihan
Tonight, No. 14 West Virginia (18-5, 6-4) will play host to No. 3 Kansas (20-3, 9-1). Below are the details for how you can follow along for tonight's Big 12 contest.
Location: WVU Coliseum (Morgantown, WV)
Tip-off: 7 p.m.
Watch: ESPN+
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (MSN, 100.9 FM) or on the Tune In app.
Follow: Join the discussion with Mountaineer fans on our game thread! Leave your thoughts about the game and chat with fellow fans throughout the night.
Odds
ESPN Matchup Predictor: West Virginia 50.8% chance to win
Spread: West Virginia -2 (Vegas Insider)