MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia vs Kansas

Schuyler Callihan

Tonight, No. 14 West Virginia (18-5, 6-4) will play host to No. 3 Kansas (20-3, 9-1). Below are the details for how you can follow along for tonight's Big 12 contest.

Location: WVU Coliseum (Morgantown, WV)

Tip-off: 7 p.m.

Watch: ESPN+

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (MSN, 100.9 FM) or on the Tune In app.

Follow: Join the discussion with Mountaineer fans on our game thread! Leave your thoughts about the game and chat with fellow fans throughout the night.

Odds

ESPN Matchup Predictor: West Virginia 50.8% chance to win

Spread: West Virginia -2 (Vegas Insider)

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Needs Home Court Magic to Continue Against Kansas

West Virginia looks to keep undefeated home streak alive versus hated Jayhawks

Zach Campbell

by

ZA_Campbell

LISTEN: West Virginia vs Kansas Preview & Predictions

Schuyler Callihan and Zach Campbell break down tonight's big matchup

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Blows Double Digit Second Half Lead in Loss to Kansas State

The West Virginia women's basketball team dropped their third straight

Quinn Burkitt

by

M-townJoe

WVU Baseball Opening Day Lineup Projection

Five starters need replacing in the Mountaineer nine.

Daniel Woods

by

John Pentol

WVU Set to Host Two Big Recruits for Tonight’s Game vs Kansas

Big night for WVU basketball recruiting

Schuyler Callihan

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Kansas

Chat with fellow Mountaineer fans throughout tonight's game!

Schuyler Callihan

Coaching Candidate Profile: Dave Plungas

Husband of new WVU volleyball assistant could replace Al Pogue

Daniel Woods

No. 14 West Virginia Welcomes No. 3 Kansas to Morgantown

The Mountaineers are looking to remain in the Big 12 conversation with a win over Kansas

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Set For Toughest Week Yet

This week will be West Virginia toughest week of their schedule

John Pentol

by

M-townJoe

Three Keys For A Mountaineer Victory Over Kansas

What will it take for West Virginia to win tonight in Morgantown?

John Pentol