MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
WVU Womens Soccer
Mountaineer Events
FB Recruiting

How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia vs Oklahoma

Schuyler Callihan

Tonight, No. 20 West Virginia (19-9, 7-8) will play host to the Oklahoma Sooners (17-11, 7-8). Below are the details for how you can follow along for tonight's Big 12 contest.

Location: WVU Coliseum (Morgantown, WV)

Tip-off: 4 p.m.

Watch: ESPN2

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (MSN, 100.9 FM) or on the Tune In app.

Follow: Join the discussion with Mountaineer fans on our game thread! Leave your thoughts about the game and chat with fellow fans throughout the night.

Odds

ESPN Matchup Predictor: West Virginia 90.1% chance to win

Spread: West Virginia -2 (Vegas Insider)

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Oklahoma

Join the discussion and chat with Mountaineer fans throughout the game

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers Aim to get Even with the Sooners

No. 20 West Virginia looks continue their dominant play in Morgantown

Christopher Hall

by

Mmaker2

What Is Next for Sagaba Konate?

Former Mountaineer, Sagaba Konate had two illustrious seasons in Morgantown, but will he make it at the next level?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

Tcole007

West Virginia Stumbles in Game One of the Central Virginia Challenge to VCU

Mountaineers rallies late but falls to VCU, 4-1

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

Three Keys For A Mountaineer Victory Over Oklahoma

What will if take for West Virginia to beat the Sooners in Morgantown?

John Pentol

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Men's Soccer set to Begin Spring Slate of Matchups

The Mountaineers will play six games this spring following a successful fall season

Quinn Burkitt

ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Plummets

Things not looking good for Bob Huggins and company

Schuyler Callihan

Weekend Starting Pitching Rotation is off to a Hot Start

West Virginia's top three starting pitchers are keeping runs off the board

Quinn Burkitt

by

M-townJoe

Zarbnisky pacing Mountaineers at the plate this season

Senior outfielder and pitcher Braden Zarbnisky has propelled West Virginia at the plate so far this season.

Quinn Burkitt

by

John Pentol

Is West Virginia Still a Tournament Lock?

The West Virginia basketball team was a lock just a couple weeks ago, but now are they in danger of being on the bubble?

Anthony G. Halkias