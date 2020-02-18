MountaineerMaven
How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

Schuyler Callihan

Tonight, No. 14 West Virginia (18-7, 6-6) will play host to the visiting Oklahoma State Cowboys  (13-12, 3-9). Below are the details for how you can follow along for tonight's Big 12 contest.

Location: WVU Coliseum (Morgantown, WV)

Tip-off: 7 p.m.

Watch: ESPN2

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (MSN, 100.9 FM) or on the Tune In app.

Follow: Join the discussion with Mountaineer fans on our game thread! Leave your thoughts about the game and chat with fellow fans throughout the night.

Odds

ESPN Matchup Predictor: West Virginia 90.1% chance to win.

Spread: West Virginia -10.5 (Vegas Insider).

