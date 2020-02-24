How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia vs Texas

Tonight, No. 14 West Virginia (19-8, 7-7) will be back in action as they look to complete the season sweep of Texas (16-11, 6-8). Below are the details for how you can follow along for tonight's Big 12 contest.

Location: Frank Erwin Center (Austin, TX)

Tip-off: 7 p.m.

Watch: ESPNU

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (MSN, 100.9 FM) or on the Tune In app.

Follow: Join the discussion with Mountaineer fans on our game thread! Leave your thoughts about the game and chat with fellow fans throughout the night.

Odds

ESPN Matchup Predictor: West Virginia 64% chance to win

Spread: West Virginia -4.5 (Vegas Insider)