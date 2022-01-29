How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Arkansas
Getting you set for today's clash between the Mountaineers and the Razorbacks.
Full coverage info is listed below.
Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, AR
Tipoff: Approx. 2 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD
