How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Arkansas

Getting you set for today's clash between the Mountaineers and the Razorbacks.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, AR

Tipoff: Approx. 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

