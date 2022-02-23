How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Iowa State

Getting you set for today's clash between the Mountaineers and the Cyclones.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: Hilton Coliseum in Ames, IA

Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

