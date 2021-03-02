Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Baylor

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Bears.
Author:
Publish date:

March Madness is officially here! It may not be the NCAA Tournament, but there is a lot on the line in Tuesday night's game between No. 3 Baylor and No. 6 West Virginia. With a win over the Bears, the Mountaineers will keep their Big 12 regular-season title hopes alive, albeit slim. A win will also help West Virginia build their case to earn a No. 1 seed in the big dance.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 6 West Virginia (17-6, 10-4) vs No. 3 Baylor (18-1, 10-1)

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_14151502_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Baylor

USATSI_14152290_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs No. 3 Baylor

USATSI_14152291_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Baylor

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) dunks the ball during the second half against the Baylor Bears at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Score Predictions for No. 6 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Baylor

Monongalia County Ballpark host the West Virginia Mountaineers and the West Virginia Black Bears a Pirate baseball affiliate.
Baseball

WVU Baseball Pauses All Activities

USATSI_14151244_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 3/2

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) celebrates after a dunk during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Scenarios for West Virginia to Earn a No. 1 Seed in the NCAA Tournament

Mar 7, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) shoots while defended by West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Know Your Foe: No. 3 Baylor Bears