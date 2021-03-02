How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Baylor

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Bears.

March Madness is officially here! It may not be the NCAA Tournament, but there is a lot on the line in Tuesday night's game between No. 3 Baylor and No. 6 West Virginia. With a win over the Bears, the Mountaineers will keep their Big 12 regular-season title hopes alive, albeit slim. A win will also help West Virginia build their case to earn a No. 1 seed in the big dance.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 6 West Virginia (17-6, 10-4) vs No. 3 Baylor (18-1, 10-1)

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

