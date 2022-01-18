Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Baylor

Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Bears.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

