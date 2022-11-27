How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Florida
Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and Gators.
Full coverage info is listed below.
Who: West Virginia (5-1) vs Florida (4-2)
Where: Chiles Center in Portland, OR
Tipoff: Approx. 8:30 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD
