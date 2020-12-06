SI.com
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Georgetown

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia Mountaineers look to get back on track today following Wednesday's loss to No. 1 Gonzaga by taking on former Big East rival, Georgetown. This will be the first time the two programs will have met since 2014 with the Hoyas leading the all-time series, 27-25.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 11 West Virginia (3-1) at Georgetown (1-1)

Where: McDonough Arena in Washington, D.C.

Tipoff: Approx. 4:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Stream: FOX Sports GO, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

