How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Iowa State

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Cyclones.
Author:
Publish date:

The Mountaineers will look to open up Big 12 Conference play with a bang as they welcome in struggling Iowa State who rides into this game with a 1-3 record. The Cyclones opened up their 2020-21 season with a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff but have since dropped three straight including losses to South Dakota State, Iowa, and Kansas State.

West Virginia on the other hand, jumped into the top 10 of this week's AP Top 25 rankings, checking in at No. 8. The Mountaineers picked up two wins in three days over North Texas and No. 19 Richmond - two quality mid-major programs. 

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 8 West Virginia (6-1) vs Iowa State (1-3)

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 9 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

