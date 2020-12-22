How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Kansas

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Jayhawks.

For the first time since joining the Big 12 Conference, the West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas Jayhawks will meet in December. Typically, conference play doesn't start until after the New Year, but the pandemic has altered this year's conference schedule.

Although it is very early in the season, this will be a big game for both teams. West Virginia needs to win big league games like this on the road to be able to have a chance to win the regular-season crown. For Kansas, the reason they have dominated the Big 12 in regular-season play is that they are the best at protecting their home floor. They don't want to get off to a bad start vs a team that will be in the mix with them at the end.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 7 West Virginia (7-1, 1-0) vs No. 3 Kansas (7-1, 1-0)

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS

Tipoff: Approx. 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

