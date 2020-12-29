Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Northeastern

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Huskies.
Author:
Publish date:

No. 9 West Virginia returns home to the WVU Coliseum today to play host to the Northeastern Huskies (1-4) of the Colonial Athletic Conference. 

The Mountaineers are coming off the heels of a 79-65 loss at the hands of the Kansas Jayhawks, but are looking to turn the page and get a nice tune-up for Oklahoma this Saturday.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 9 West Virginia (7-2) vs Northeastern (1-4)

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

