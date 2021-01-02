Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Sooners.
The 9th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers begin their two-game road trip later this evening when they battle against the Oklahoma Sooners. For the first time this season, West Virginia will have a very thin frontcourt. Freshman Isaiah Cottrell suffered a season-ending injury in the win over Northeastern on Tuesday afternoon and sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe elected to "step away" from the program due to personal reasons.

The Sooners nearly knocked off No. 13 Texas Tech in their last outing but fell by two points, 69-67. Their five wins have come against UTSA, TCU, Florida A&M, Oral Roberts, and Houston Baptist while their other loss was a 22-point blowout to Xavier in the Big 1/Big East Challenge.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 9 West Virginia (8-2, 1-1) vs Oklahoma (5-2, 1-1)

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, OK

Tipoff: Approx. 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

