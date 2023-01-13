Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. Oklahoma

Getting you set for Saturday's showdown between the Mountaineers and the Sooners

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (10-6, 0-4) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (10-6, 1-3)

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Tipoff: Noon

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

