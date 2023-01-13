How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. Oklahoma
Getting you set for Saturday's showdown between the Mountaineers and the Sooners
Full coverage info is listed below.
Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (10-6, 0-4) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (10-6, 1-3)
Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK
Tipoff: Noon
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD
