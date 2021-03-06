How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma State

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Cowboys.

A lot is on this line this afternoon when West Virginia and Oklahoma State get together to close out the regular season. With a win, the Mountaineers will secure the No. 2 seed in next week's Big 12 tournament. As for Oklahoma State, a win plus a Texas loss to TCU will bump them up to the No. 4 seed. A loss plus a Texas Tech win over Baylor would drop them to the sixth seed.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 6 West Virginia (18-7, 11-5) vs Oklahoma State (17-7, 10-7)

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: CLICK HERE for LIVE GAME THREAD

