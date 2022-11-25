Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Portland State

Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and Vikings.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: West Virginia (4-1) vs Portland State (2-3)

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR

Tipoff: Approx. 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN NEWS

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

USATSI_19440630_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Portland State

By Schuyler Callihan
Nov 15, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates after a made three-pointer during the second half against the Morehead State Eagles at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Portland State

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19483528_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Portland State

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19467661_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Loss to Purdue

By Schuyler Callihan
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (3)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Suffers First Loss of Season

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_5079
Basketball

West Virginia Falls Short in the Opening Round of the PK85

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19457854_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Purdue

By Schuyler Callihan
uniforms
Football

WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Oklahoma State

By Schuyler Callihan