    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Radford

    Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and the Highlanders.
    Author:

    Full coverage info is listed below.

    Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

    Tipoff: Approx. 4 p.m.

    TV: Big 12 NOW/ESPN+

    Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

    LIVE Updates: Click here for game thread

