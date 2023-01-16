How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. TCU
Getting you set for Wednesday night's showdown between the Mountaineers and the Horned Frogs
Full coverage info is listed below.
Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (10-7, 0-5) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (13-5, 3-2)
Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD (Link will be provided on gameday.
