How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. TCU

Getting you set for Wednesday night's showdown between the Mountaineers and the Horned Frogs

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (10-7, 0-5) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (13-5, 3-2)

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD (Link will be provided on gameday. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

