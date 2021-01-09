Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Texas

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Longhorns.
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be hosting No. 4 Texas in a top 15 matchup in Morgantown Saturday afternoon. 

The Longhorns are led by veteran guards Courtney Ramey, Matt Coleman III, and Andrew Jones who combine to average 40.1 points per game. True freshman Greg Brown is also chipping in 12.1 points per game and is considered one of the best underclassmen in the country. 

For West Virginia, they come into this one a little banged up as Derek Culver and Sean McNeil are dealing with some injuries and a couple of other players are trying to recover from the flu. If the Mountaineers have any chance to win this game, they're going to need a solid outing from Taz Sherman off the bench who has been red hot as of late. In the last 2 games, Sherman is shooting 13/32 (40%) & 7/15 from beyond the arc (46%) with 39 points.

No. 14 West Virginia (9-3, 2-2) vs No. 4 Texas (9-1, 3-0)

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 1 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU, @Callihan_, @WVHallBilly, @lolowithrow_WVU

