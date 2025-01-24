How to Watch & Listen to No. 23 West Virginia at Kansas State
The No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-5, 4-3) are on the road to take on the Kansas State Wildcats (7-11, 1-6) for the 29th meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Kansas State Series History
West Virginia leads 16-12
Last Meeting: KSU 94, WVU 90 OT (Feb. 26, 2024 in Manhattan)
When: Saturday, January 25
Location: Manhattan, KS, Bramlage Coliseum (11,000)
Tip-off: 6:00 p.m. EST
TV: CBSSN
Announcers: Jordan Kent and Mike O'Donnell
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Brad Howe (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
Sirius XM: 113 or 199
WVU Game Notes
- Darian DeVries was named the recipient of the Jim Phelan Award 'Mid-Season' honor, presented annually to the top head coach in Division I college basketball.
- Javon Small was named a Midseason Second Team All-American by The Sporting News this week.
- WVU is 2-1 on the road in Big 12 road games (wins at Kansas and at Colorado). The Mountaineers have already matched their road win total in conference play as the last three seasons combined (2-25).
- WVU broke into the rankings on Jan. 6 at No. 21 in the AP poll. It marked WVU's first appearance in the AP poll since Dec. 26, 2022. The Mountaineers have been ranked in at least one poll in 16 of the last 20 seasons.
- This week, the Mountaineers are ranked No. 23 in both polls.
- Darian DeVries, who led Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons and has a career .731 winning percentage as a head coach, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University on March 24, 2024.
- DeVries has a record of 163-60 (.731) in seven seasons as a head coach, including a 68-20 (.772) mark in the last two-plus seasons.
- West Virginia is currently ranked No. 37 in the latest NCAA NET rankings.
- WVU is ranked No. 42 in the latest KenPom rankings, including 18th in defensive efficiency.
- Javon Small ranks sixth overall in KenPom Player of the Year standings.
- West Virginia is 7-1 this season when Javon Small posts 20 or more points in a game.
- In the latest NCAA stats, WVU ranks 29th in fi eld goal percentage defense (39.7), 19th in scoring defense (63.9) and ninth in 3-point percentage defense (28.2).
- Javon Small was named Big 12 Player of the Week and Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Jan. 20.
- Javon Small was named Big 12 Player of the Week, NCAA March Madness Player of the Week and the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week for Jan. 6.
- Javon Small was named co-Big 12 Player of the Week and Tucker DeVries was tabbed as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Dec. 2. Both were named to the Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team.
- Small was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Dec. 3.
- Small leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring at 19.5 points per game.
- WVU is 271-101 in its last 372 games against unranked teams, including winners of 153 of its last 187 at the WVU Coliseum.
- Darian DeVries is 6-6 against ranked teams during his head coaching career. He is 4-1 at WVU with wins over No. 2 Iowa State, No. 3 Gonzaga, at No. 7 Kansas and No. 24 Arizona.
- WVU has defeated two Top 10 teams away from home this season, marking the first time that has happened in the same season since 2005-06.
- WVU has the most Top 10 wins (three) this season in the country along with Alabama and Kentucky.
- WVU's three Top 10 wins ties for the most in a season in school history along with the 2016-17 & 2005-06 teams.
- WVU is 105-117 in Big 12 regular season games since joining the league in 2012-13.
- WVU is 618-189 (.767) all-time at the WVU Coliseum and 259-75 at the WVU Coliseum in the last 21 seasons.
- The Mountaineers have won 114 of their last 175 conference games at the WVU Coliseum.
- West Virginia returned just 2.8 percent of its scoring from last season’s team (Ofri Naveh).
- For this season, Tucker DeVries (Drake), Javon Small (Oklahoma State), Eduardo Andre (Fresno State), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), Sencire Harris (Illinois), Amani Hansberry (Illinois) and Jayden Stone (Detroit Mercy) were added from the transfer portal.
- Entering this season, they have combined to play 806 games, made 442 starts, scored 7,606 points, grabbed 3,304 rebounds and dished out 1,248 assists.
- Darian DeVries is 73-2 when scoring 80 or more points in a game and 140-17 when scoring 70 or more.
- Darian DeVries is 117-22 when holding opponents to 69 points or less and 56-6 when holding opponents to 59 points or less.
- West Virginia was predicted 13th in the Preseason Big 12 Poll by the league’s head coaches.
- West Virginia has made at least one 3-point fi eld goal in 882 consecutive games.
- The Mountaineers have won 154 of their last 173 games when holding opponents to 69 points or less.
- WVU has won 165 of its last 187 and 221 of its last 250 games when holding opponents to less than 69 points.
- Darian DeVries is 126-15 as a head coach when leading at halftime, including an 11-1 mark at WVU.
- West Virginia is 11-14 all-time in games played on January 25.