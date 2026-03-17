How Every WVU Transfer Did at Their New School in 2025-26

Now that the regular season and conference tournaments are officially behind us, it's a good time to take a look at how West Virginia transfers performed this season at their new schools.

Tucker DeVries (Indiana):

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Tyler Kropp (1) defends Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker Devries (12) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

DeVries had an up-and-down season with some brutal shooting nights sprinkled in. He ended the year shooting just 39% from the floor and 33% from downtown, recording 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per night. His career comes to an end without a return to the NCAA Tournament.

Haris Elezovic (Northeastern):

Nov 28, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Cooper Schwieger (13) looks to pass under pressure from Northeastern Huskies forward Haris Elezovic (22) during the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Elezovic saw minimal action in 17 games with the Huskies, but did have a slightly larger role, doubling his playing time from 4.2 minutes at WVU to eight minutes at Northeastern. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Amani Hansberry (Virginia Tech):

Jan 31, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry (13) shoots a shot against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The season everyone expected Hansberry to have in what would have been in year two at West Virginia took place in Blacksburg. He became a more consistent offensive scoring threat, ending the season as the Hokies’ second-leading scorer (14.3 ppg). He upped his three-point shooting from 29% to 35% and his field goal percentage from 42% to 49%. He would have solved a lot of the Mountaineers’ interior issues this season.

Ofri Naveh (Oral Roberts):

Nov 4, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oral Roberts Golden Eagles forward Ofri Naveh (9) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Ofri had a strong breakout season with the Golden Eagles in his first year as a starter. He shot 46.8% from the field and 29% from three, averaging 11.2 points, six rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Jonathan Powell (North Carolina):

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) reacts to his three-point basket during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

After starting 23 games for the Mountaineers as a true freshman, Powell took a backseat in Chapel Hill, appearing in 32 games and averaging 16.2 minutes per night with zero starts. He did shoot the ball a little better, going 39% from the field and 38% from three, albeit at a lower volume. He posted just 4.8 points and 2.3 boards per night.

Sencire Harris (Cincinnati):

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Sencire Harris (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Surprisingly, Harris went from a full-time starter and defensive menace to a bench piece who saw just 16.9 minutes per game. Harris was not a great shooter at West Virginia, of course, and that remained the same this season, although he did improve his three-point shooting ever so slightly to 18.2%. He posted 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals.

KJ Tenner (Murray State):

Bradley’s Alex Huibregtse passes a recovered ball to a teammate as Murray State’s KJ Tenner defends in the second half of their MVC college basketball game Sunday, March 1, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Racers 87-78. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tenner started six games this season for the Racers, but mainly served as the backup point guard. He averaged six points per game, but did have two 20-point outings in the final four games of the regular season, putting up 20 on Evansville and 21 on Belmont.

Jayden Stone (Missouri):

Feb 18, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Jayden Stone (17) celebrates against the Vanderbilt Commodores after making a three point shot during the second half of the game at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Stone played a key role in the Tigers making it to the NCAA Tournament, posting rock-solid shooting splits of 48.2%/38.2%/80.2%. He never wanted to leave WVU, and because of the scary injury he sustained a year ago and the coaching change, he never got to suit up for the Mountaineers in a regular season game. Stone put up 13.2 points and five rebounds per game this season.