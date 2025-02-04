How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia at TCU
The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-7, 5-5) travel to Texas to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (11-10, 4-6) for the 26th meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. TCU Series History
West Virginia leads 18-7
Last Meeting: TCU 93, WVU 81 (March 6, 2024, in Morgantown)
When: Wednesday, February 5
Location: Fort Worth, TX, Schollmaier Arena (6,800)
Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: Ted Emrich and Tim Welsh
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Brad Howe (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
Sirius XM: 83
WVU Game Notes
- Darian DeVries was named the recipient of the Jim Phelan Award 'Mid-Season' honor, presented annually to the top head coach in Division I college basketball.
- Javon Small was named to the final 10 for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List.
- Javon Small was named a Midseason Second Team All-American by The Sporting News and The Athletic.
- WVU is 272-102 in its last 374 games against unranked teams, including winners of 153 of its last 187 at the WVU Coliseum.
- WVU is 3-2 on the road in Big 12 road games (wins at Kansas, at Colorado and at Cincinnati). The Mountaineers had a combined road conference record of 2-25 in the previous three seasons.
- WVU broke into the rankings on Jan. 6 at No. 21 in the AP poll. It marked WVU's fi rst appearance in the AP poll since Dec. 26, 2022. The Mountaineers have been ranked in at least one poll in 16 of the last 20 seasons.
- Darian DeVries, who led Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons and has a career .726 winning percentage as a head coach, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University on March 24, 2024.
- DeVries has a record of 164-62 (.726) in seven seasons as a head coach, including a 69-22 (.758) mark in the last two-plus seasons.
- West Virginia is currently ranked No. 39 in the latest NCAA NET rankings with a No. 10 strength of schedule.
- WVU is ranked No. 43 in the latest KenPom rankings, including 17th in defensive efficiency.
- Javon Small ranks sixth overall in KenPom Player of the Year standings.
- West Virginia is 7-2 this season when Javon Small posts 20 or more points in a game.
- In the latest NCAA stats, WVU ranks 29th in fi eld goal percentage defense (42.8), 17th in scoring defense (63.6) and 13th in 3-point percentage defense (29.0).
- Javon Small was named Big 12 Player of the Week and Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Jan. 20.
- Javon Small was named Big 12 Player of the Week, NCAA March Madness Player of the Week and the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week for Jan. 6.
- Javon Small was named co-Big 12 Player of the Week and Tucker DeVries was tabbed as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Dec. 2. Both were named to the Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team.
- Small was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Dec. 3.
- Small leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring at 19.0 points per game.
- Darian DeVries is 6-7 against ranked teams during his head coaching career. He is 4-2 at WVU with wins over No. 2 Iowa State, No. 3 Gonzaga, at No. 7 Kansas and No. 24 Arizona.
- In WVU's four ranked wins this season, Javon Small has averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, while making 28 of his 32 free throw attempts.
- WVU has defeated two Top 10 teams away from home this season, marking the fi rst time that has happened in the same season since 2005-06.
- WVU's three Top 10 wins ties for the most in a season in school history along with the 2016-17 & 2005-06 teams.
- WVU is 106-119 in Big 12 regular season games since joining the league in 2012-13.
- West Virginia returned just 2.8 percent of its scoring from last season’s team (Ofri Naveh).
- For this season, Tucker DeVries (Drake), Javon Small (Oklahoma State), Eduardo Andre (Fresno State), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), Sencire Harris (Illinois), Amani Hansberry (Illinois) and Jayden Stone (Detroit Mercy) were added from the transfer portal.
- Entering this season, they have combined to play 806 games, made 442 starts, scored 7,606 points, grabbed 3,304 rebounds and dished out 1,248 assists.
- Darian DeVries is 73-2 when scoring 80 or more points in a game and 140-17 when scoring 70 or more.
- Darian DeVries is 118-23 when holding opponents to 69 points or less and 57-6 when holding opponents to 59 points or less.
- West Virginia was predicted 13th in the Preseason Big 12 Poll by the league’s head coaches.
- West Virginia has made at least one 3-point fi eld goal in 885 consecutive games.
- The Mountaineers have won 155 of their last 175 games when holding opponents to 69 points or less.
- WVU has won 166 of its last 189 and 222 of its last 252 games when holding opponents to less than 69 points.
- Darian DeVries is 127-15 as a head coach when leading at halftime, including a 12-1 mark at WVU.
- Darian DeVries is 76-3 as a head coach when shooting 50% or better from the fi eld.
- West Virginia is 18-14 all-time in games played on February 5.