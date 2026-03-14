Who on WVU's Basketball Roster Still Has Eligibility Remaining?

The West Virginia Mountaineers' 2025-26 season may not be over just yet, but the coaching staff is already working on figuring out who plans on returning to the team next season and getting their plans in order for the transfer portal, which is set to open on April 7th.

Who still has eligibility remaining on WVU's roster? Here's a full breakdown.

Four Years Remaining

Evans Barning Jr. - He was the final piece added to this year's roster, signing with the program in mid-August. WVU evaluated remaining options in the portal and decided it wanted to pursue Barning, who reclassified to come to campus a year earlier. He did not play in a game this season.

MJ Feenane - A walk-on who did not appear in a game this season.

Jayden Forsythe - The sharpshooting youngster appeared in five games this season, seeing action against Lehigh, Pitt, Lafayette, Mercyhurst, and Little Rock. He went 2/7 from the field, all of which were from three.

Three Years Remaining

Niyol Hauet - A walk-on who transferred in from Weber State. He played in five games and missed the only shot he took.

Amir Jenkins - The stats won't pop off the page, but Jenkins was phenomenal this season, more so on the defensive end of the floor. For the season, he shot just 33% from the floor and 28% from three. Offensively, he has a long way to go.

Abraham Oyeadier - The big man played in just one game this season, seeing two minutes against Mississippi Valley State.

DJ Thomas - Thomas finished as the sixth-leading scorer on the team, posting 6.2 points per game on 49% shooting and 26% from three-point range. Like Jenkins, he is a key piece for Ross Hodge and Co. to retain.

Two Years Remaining

N/A

One Year Remaining

Jackson Fields* - The Troy transfer missed the start of the season recovering from wrist surgery. He played in nine games, and then realized that it wasn't quite where he needed to be to function properly, so he hasn't played since January 13th. WVU will seek to obtain a medical waiver for him. In the games he did play, he averaged 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Morris Ugusuk - The South Carolina transfer shot north of 40% from downtown a year ago and fell well short of that mark this season, connecting on just 26% of his attempts from deep.