How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Colorado
The West Virginia Mountaineers (19-12) will meet the Colorado Buffaloes (13-19) in the second round of the Big 12 Championship for the second ever meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Colorado Series History
West Virginia leads 1-0
Last Meeting: WVU 78, Colorado 70 (Jan. 12, 2025, in Boulder, CO)
When: Wednesday, March 12
Location: Kansas City, Missouri, T-Mobile Center (19,135)
Tip-off: 3:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla and Kris Budden
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Brad Howe (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
Sirius XM: 138 or 198
WVU Game Notes
- West Virginia has won 21 of its last 38 conference championship games, all since 2005.
- West Virginia is playing in its 12th Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship.
- WVU is 11-12 all-time in Big 12 Championship play, including reaching the finals in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
- West Virginia's most recent conference championship title came in the 2010 Big East Championship.
- WVU has six Quad 1 wins (five away from home), has played 21 games against Quad 1 and 2 teams and has played the most Quad 1 games of any Big 12 team. WVU is 8-0 against Quad 3 and Quad 4 teams.
- Javon Small was named to the All-Big 12 First Team, joining Juwan Staten (2014, 2015), Jevon Carter (2018) and Derek Culver (2021) as Mountaineers who earned All-Big 12 First Team honors.
- Sencire Harris was named to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team, becoming the fifth Mountaineer to do so.
- Javon Small was named to the fi nal 20 for the John R. Wooden Late Midseason Watch List, the final 10 for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Trophy Midseason List and to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List.
- Javon Small was named a Midseason Second Team All-American by The Sporting News and The Athletic.
- Small has scored 572 points at WVU, marking the 50th time a WVU player has scored 500 or more points in a season. Currently, he ranks 22nd at WVU for most points in a season.
- Small was named a third-team All-American by the Field of 68.
- This season, the Mountaineers were predicted 13th in the Big 12 and fi nished tied for seventh place.
- Darian DeVries was named the recipient of the Jim Phelan Award 'Mid-Season' honor, presented annually to the top head coach in Division I college basketball.
- In 20 conference games this season, opponents made 94 more free throws than the Mountaineers.
- WVU fi nished 4-6 on the road in Big 12 road games (wins at Kansas, at Colorado, at Cincinnati and at Utah). The Mountaineers had a combined road conference record of 2-25 in the previous three seasons.
- WVU is 277-105 in its last 382 games vs. unranked teams, including winners of 157 of its last 192 at the Coliseum.
- Darian DeVries is 6-9 against ranked teams during his head coaching career. He is 4-4 at WVU with wins over No. 2 Iowa State, No. 3 Gonzaga, at No. 7 Kansas and No. 24 Arizona.
- In WVU's four ranked wins this season, Javon Small has averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, while making 28 of his 32 free throw attempts.
- WVU has defeated two Top 10 teams away from home this season, marking the fi rst time that has happened in the same season since 2005-06.
- WVU's three Top 10 wins ties for the most in a season in school history along with the 2016-17 & 2005-06 teams.
- WVU broke into the rankings on Jan. 6 at No. 21 in the AP poll. It marked WVU's fi rst appearance in the AP poll since Dec. 26, 2022. The Mountaineers have been ranked in at least one poll in 16 of the last 20 seasons.
- Darian DeVries, who led Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons and has a career .716 winning percentage as a head coach, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University on March 24, 2024.
- DeVries has a record of 169-67 (.716) in seven seasons as a head coach, including a 74-27 (.733) mark in the last two-plus seasons.
- West Virginia is currently ranked No. 46 in the latest NCAA NET rankings with a No. 19 strength of schedule.
- WVU is ranked No. 51 in the latest KenPom rankings, including 13th in defensive effi ciency.
- In the latest NCAA stats, WVU ranks ninth in 3-point percentage defense (29.6), 20th in scoring defense (64.7) and 35th in fi eld goal percentage defense (40.8).
- WVU is 111-124 in Big 12 regular season games since joining the league in 2012-13.
- West Virginia returned just 2.8 percent of its scoring from last season’s team (Ofri Naveh).
- For this season, Tucker DeVries (Drake), Javon Small (Oklahoma State), Eduardo Andre (Fresno State), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), Sencire Harris (Illinois), Amani Hansberry (Illinois) and Jayden Stone (Detroit Mercy) were added from the transfer portal.
- Darian DeVries is 73-2 when scoring 80 or more points in a game and 144-18 when scoring 70 or more.
- Darian DeVries is 123-24 when holding opponents to 69 points or less and 59-6 when holding opponents to 59 points or less.
- West Virginia was predicted 13th in the Preseason Big 12 Poll by the league’s head coaches.
- West Virginia has made at least one 3-point fi eld goal in 895 consecutive games.
- Darian DeVries is 132-17 as a head coach when leading at halftime, including a 17-3 mark at WVU.
- Darian DeVries is 77-3 as a head coach when shooting 50% or better from the fi eld.
- West Virginia is 13-10 all-time in games played on March 12.