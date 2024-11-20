How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Iona
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) welcome the Iona Gaels (1-2) to the WVU Coliseum for the for first ever meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Iona Series History
First meeting
When: Wednesday, November
Location: Morgantown, WV, WVU Coliseum (14,000)
Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: Nick Farrell and Warren Baker
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Brad Howe (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- Iona is the 191st different team to play a game vs. West Virginia in the WVU Coliseum (non-exhibition).
- West Virginia is 152-38 against teams making their fi rst appearance in the Coliseum.
- WVU is 138-13 at home against nonconference teams in the last 23 years, and has won 119 of its last 130 games.
- WVU is 611-187 (.778) all-time at the WVU Coliseum and 252-73 at the WVU Coliseum in the last 21 seasons.
- West Virginia is the only team in the country that has two players on the same team who averaged more than 20 points per game from last season -- Tucker DeVries (21.6 ppg) and Jayden Stone (20.8 ppg).
- West Virginia is 200-55 against nonconference teams in regular season games in the last 21 seasons.
- The Mountaineers have posted a winning nonconference record in 31 of the last 32 seasons.
- WVU is 264-98 in its last 362 games against unranked teams, including winners of 147 of its last 179 at the WVU Coliseum.
- This is the 116th season and 122nd year overall for WVU basketball, which began in 1903.
- Darian DeVries, who led Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons and has a career .731 winning percentage as a head coach, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University on March 24, 2024.
- DeVries has a record of 152-56 (.731) in seven seasons as a head coach, including a 57-16 (.784) mark in the last two-plus seasons.
- To fill his coaching staff, DeVries hired Chester Frazier (Associate Head Coach), Tom Ostrom (Assistant Coach), Kory Barnett (Assistant Coach), Nick Norton (Assistant Coach/Director of Player Development) and Cavel Witter (Assistant Coach).
- WVU’s support staff this season will be Nelson Hernandez as director of player personnel/recruiting, Garrett Sturtz as director of operations, Jalen Cannady as video coordinator and Ryan Horn as strength and conditioning coach.
- This past August, the men’s basketball team went to Italy for a 10-day tour and won all three of its games against international competition.
- West Virginia returns just 2.8 percent of its scoring from last season’s team (Ofri Naveh).
- The Mountaineers are led by a pair of transfers in Tucker DeVries (Drake) and Javon Small (Oklahoma State). Last season, DeVries was named an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention selection, while Small earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.
- In addition, Eduardo Andre (Fresno State), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), Sencire Harris (Illinois), Amani Hansberry (Illinois) and Jayden Stone (Detroit Mercy) will all see considerable action this season.
- WVU has a wealth of experience on its roster who have college basketball experience. Entering this season, they have combined to play 806 games, made 442 starts, scored 7,606 points, grabbed 3,304 rebounds and dished out 1,248 assists.
- Tucker DeVries was named to the 20-member Julius Erving Preseason Watch List, giving annually to the nation’s top small forward.
- Tucker DeVries was named to the preseason Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Watch List.
- Tucker DeVries was named to the John R. Wooden Award Top 50 Preseason Watch List.
- Tucker DeVries has scored the most points (1,867) of any senior (four-year players only) entering this season. He ranks eighth overall for career scoring by returning players (including fi fth-year) and third in the Big 12 Conference.
- Tucker DeVries has scored the fi fth-most points in college basketball since 2021-22. He’s one of 12 players who have scored 1,800 or more points since 2021-22.
- Tucker DeVries has recorded 95 games in double fi gures.
- Eduardo Andre played in his 100th career game against Robert Morris.
- Joseph Yesufu reached 700 points for his career against Robert Morris.
- Toby Okani needs 54 more points to reach 1,000 for his career.
- Tucker DeVries is 92 points shy of reaching 2,000 for his career.
- Darian DeVries is 69-2 when scoring 80 or more points in a game and 133-16 when scoring 70 or more.
- Darian DeVries is 109-21 when holding opponents to 69 points or less and 51-6 when holding opponents to 59 points or less.
- West Virginia was predicted 13th in the Preseason Big 12 Poll by the league’s head coaches.
- West Virginia has made at least one 3-point fi eld goal in 867 consecutive games.
- The Mountaineers have won 146 of their last 164 games when holding opponents to 69 points or less.
- WVU has won 157 of its last 178 and 213 of its last 242 games when holding opponents to less than 69 points.
- West Virginia is 6-2 all-time in games played on November 20.