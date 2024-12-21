How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Mercyhurst
The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) host the Mercyhurst Lakers (6-8) for the first ever meeting between the two programs.
When: Sunday, December 22
Location: Morgantown, WV, WVU Coliseum (14,000)
Tip-off: 2:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: Nick Farrell, Warren Baker & Amanda Mazey
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Brad Howe (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- Mercyhurst is the 193rd different team to play a game vs. West Virginia in the WVU Coliseum (non-exhibition).
- West Virginia is 154-38 against teams making their first appearance in the Coliseum.
- West Virginia is currently ranked No. 28 in the latest NCAA NET rankings.
- West Virginia has won 88 of its last 96 games at home in the month of December.
- Javon Small was named co-Big 12 Player of the Week and Tucker DeVries was tabbed as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Dec. 2. Both were named to the Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team.
- Small was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Dec. 3.
- Small has scored 20 or more points in fi ve of WVU's last seven games.
- With a win over No. 3 Gonzaga, WVU defeated a Top 5 AP team for the second consecutive season. Last season, the Mountaineers downed No. 3 Kansas in Morgantown, 91-85.
- West Virginia played three consecutive overtime games for the first time in school history.
- WVU is 142-13 at home against nonconference teams in the last 23 years, and has won 123 of its last 134 games.
- WVU is 615-187 (.767) all-time at the WVU Coliseum and 256-73 at the WVU Coliseum in the last 21 seasons.
- West Virginia is 206-56 against nonconference teams in regular season games in the last 21 seasons.
- The Mountaineers have posted a winning nonconference record in 32 of the last 33 seasons.
- WVU is 268-99 in its last 367 games against unranked teams, including winners of 151 of its last 183 at the WVU Coliseum.
- West Virginia is the only team in the country that has two players on the same team who averaged more than 20 points per game from last season -- Tucker DeVries (21.6 ppg) and Jayden Stone (20.8 ppg).
- Darian DeVries, who led Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons and has a career .735 winning percentage as a head coach, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University on March 24, 2024.
- DeVries has a record of 158-57 (.735) in seven seasons as a head coach, including a 63-17 (.788) mark in the last two-plus seasons.
- West Virginia returns just 2.8 percent of its scoring from last season’s team (Ofri Naveh).
- The Mountaineers are led by a pair of transfers in Tucker DeVries (Drake) and Javon Small (Oklahoma State). Last season, DeVries was named an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention selection, while Small earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.
- In addition, Eduardo Andre (Fresno State), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), Sencire Harris (Illinois), Amani Hansberry (Illinois) and Jayden Stone (Detroit Mercy) were added from the transfer portal.
- WVU has a wealth of experience on its roster who have college basketball experience. Entering this season, they have combined to play 806 games, made 442 starts, scored 7,606 points, grabbed 3,304 rebounds and dished out 1,248 assists.
- Tucker DeVries was named to the 20-member Julius Erving Preseason Watch List, giving annually to the nation’s top small forward.
- Tucker DeVries was named to the preseason Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Watch List.
- Tucker DeVries has scored the most points (1,867) of any senior (four-year players only) entering this season. He ranks eighth overall for career scoring by returning players (including fi fth-year) and third in the Big 12 Conference.
- Entering this season, Tucker DeVries has scored the fifth-most points in college basketball since 2021-22. He’s one of 12 players who have scored 1,800 or more points since 2021-22.
- Tucker DeVries has recorded 99 games in double figures.
- Tucker DeVries is 14 points shy of reaching 2,000 for his career.
- Toby Okani scored his 1,000th career point against Georgetown on Dec. 6.
- Javon Small is 17 points shy of scoring 1,000 for his career.
- Darian DeVries is 73-2 when scoring 80 or more points in a game and 139-17 when scoring 70 or more.
- Darian DeVries is 113-21 when holding opponents to 69 points or less and 53-6 when holding opponents to 59 points or less.
- West Virginia was predicted 13th in the Preseason Big 12 Poll by the league’s head coaches.
- West Virginia has made at least one 3-point fi eld goal in 874 consecutive games.
- The Mountaineers have won 150 of their last 168 games when holding opponents to 69 points or less.
- WVU has won 161 of its last 182 and 217 of its last 245 games when holding opponents to less than 69 points.
- West Virginia is 20-5 all-time in games played on December 22.