Matchup Predictor Reveals WVU's Chances to Win Sneaky Dangerous Game

Wednesday night's game against the Utah Utes isn't going to boost West Virginia's resume by any means with a win, but it can certainly leave a massive stain and completely wreck their chances of making the NCAA Tournament if they lose. Simply put, this is a must-win game for Ross Hodge's squad.

What the BPI Says

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI), West Virginia has an 85.5% chance to move three games above .500 in Big 12 Conference play, while Utah has a 14.5% to pick up its second win of league play.

The percentages make sense, however, I'm not sure I'd give WVU an 85% chance. Maybe it's the lack of confidence I have in this team to be consistent, combined with the high-powered nature of Utah's offense. Terrance Brown and Don McHenry can really score it, which can be concerning if WVU's offense remains ice cold.

West Virginia's recent games

The Mountaineers are gunning for their first two-game winning streak in over a month. WVU has alternated wins and losses over the last seven and is hoping to put an end to a two-game slide at home. Miserable three-point shooting (2/22) cost the Mountaineers a chance against Texas Tech a week ago, and it nearly cost them earlier this week against UCF. Honor Huff snapped out of it for a moment in the second half, and the offense found some answers to lead WVU to a seven-point win over the Knights.

Utah's recent games

The Utes have dropped seven straight, but came oh so close to snapping that streak on Sunday, falling by just four to Cincinnati. The difference in the game was Cincinnati winning the turnover battle 13-6 and dominating the Utes in the paint, 32-16. Last Tuesday, they actually did a pretty good job defensively against Houston, holding them to 66 points. A dreadful 2/17 (12%) from three ruined their chances of truly hanging around, as well as the -8 differential in turnovers.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Utah: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

Premium Seating Options at Hope Coliseum Set to Debut for the 2026-27 Season

Quick Hits: Playing with Pressure, Big Concerns, Comeback Comfort + More

Is Ross Hodge About to Deliver What WVU Has Not Seen in Five Years?

The Five Newcomers West Virginia Fans Are Going to Fall in Love With