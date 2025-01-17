How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. No. 2 Iowa State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-4, 3-2) host the No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones (15-1, 5-0) Saturday evening for the 25th meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Iowa State Series History
West Virginia leads 14-10
Last Meeting: No. 6 Iowa State 71, West Virginia 64 (Feb. 24, 2024, Ames, IA)
When: Saturday, January 18
Location: Morgantown, West Virginia, WVU Coliseum (14,000)
Tip-off: 5:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN+
Announcers: Chuckie Kempf and King McClure
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Brad Howe (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
Sirius XM: 387
WVU Game Notes
- The WVU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will honor the memory and legacy of Mountaineer great Jerry West at the WVU-Iowa State men's basketball game.
- Darian DeVries was named the recipient of the Jim Phelan Award 'Mid-Season' honor, presented annually to the top head coach in Division I college basketball.
- WVU broke into the rankings on Jan. 6 at No. 21 in the AP poll. It marked WVU's first appearance in the AP poll since Dec. 26, 2022. The Mountaineers have been ranked in at least one poll in 16 of the last 20 seasons.
- This week, the Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches poll and received 61 votes for 28th place in the AP poll.
- The Mountaineers are 2-2 all-time against teams ranked No. 2 in the AP poll at the WVU Coliseum.
- Darian DeVries, who led Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons and has a career .733 winning percentage as a head coach, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University on March 24, 2024.
- DeVries has a record of 162-59 (.733) in seven seasons as a head coach, including a 67-19 (.779) mark in the last two-plus seasons.
- West Virginia is currently ranked No. 33 in the latest NCAA NET rankings.
- WVU is ranked No. 42 in the latest KenPom rankings, including 23rd in defensive efficiency.
- Javon Small ranks sixth overall in KenPom Player of the Year standings.
- In the latest NCAA stats, WVU ranks 20th in fi eld goal percentage defense (38.9), 26th in scoring defense (64.3) and 29th in 3-point percentage defense (29.2).
- Javon Small was named Big 12 Player of the Week, NCAA March Madness Player of the Week and the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week for Jan. 6.
- Javon Small was named co-Big 12 Player of the Week and Tucker DeVries was tabbed as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Dec. 2. Both were named to the Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team.
- Small was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Dec. 3.
- Small leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring at 19.4 points per game.
- With a win over No. 3 Gonzaga, WVU defeated a Top 5 AP team for the second consecutive season. Last season, the Mountaineers downed No. 3 Kansas in Morgantown, 91-85.
- Darian DeVries is 5-6 against ranked teams during his head coaching career. He is 3-1 at WVU with wins over No. 3 Gonzaga, at No. 7 Kansas and No. 24 Arizona.
- WVU has defeated two Top 10 teams away from home this season, marking the fi rst time that has happened in the same season since 2005-06.
- WVU is 104-116 in Big 12 regular season games since joining the league in 2012-13.
- WVU is 617-188 (.767) all-time at the WVU Coliseum and 258-74 at the WVU Coliseum in the last 21 seasons.
- WVU is 2-1 on the road in Big 12 road games (wins at Kansas and at Colorado). The Mountaineers have already matched its road win total in conference play as the last three seasons combined (2-25).
- The Mountaineers have won 113 of their last 173 conference games at the WVU Coliseum.
- West Virginia is the only team in the country that has two players on the same team who averaged more than 20 points per game from last season -- Tucker DeVries (21.6 ppg) and Jayden Stone (20.8 ppg).
- West Virginia returned just 2.8 percent of its scoring from last season’s team (Ofri Naveh).
- For this season, Tucker DeVries (Drake), Javon Small (Oklahoma State), Eduardo Andre (Fresno State), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), Sencire Harris (Illinois), Amani Hansberry (Illinois) and Jayden Stone (Detroit Mercy) were added from the transfer portal.
- Entering this season, they have combined to play 806 games, made 442 starts, scored 7,606 points, grabbed 3,304 rebounds and dished out 1,248 assists.
- Darian DeVries is 73-2 when scoring 80 or more points in a game and 140-17 when scoring 70 or more.
- Darian DeVries is 116-21 when holding opponents to 69 points or less and 55-6 when holding opponents to 59 points or less.
- West Virginia was predicted 13th in the Preseason Big 12 Poll by the league’s head coaches.
- West Virginia has made at least one 3-point fi eld goal in 880 consecutive games.
- The Mountaineers have won 153 of their last 171 games when holding opponents to 69 points or less.
- WVU has won 164 of its last 185 and 220 of its last 248 games when holding opponents to less than 69 points.
- Darian DeVries is 125-15 as a head coach when leading at halftime, including a 10-1 mark at WVU.
- West Virginia is 18-16 all-time in games played on January 18.