How to watch West Virginia vs. Iowa State: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

New year, new hope? Tonight, West Virginia will tip off Big 12 Conference play with a massive test right out of the chute against No. 3 Iowa State.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (9-4) vs. Iowa State (13-0)

Date/Time: Friday, January 2nd, 9 p.m. EST

Where: Ames, IA — Hilton Coliseum (14,267)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Tamin Lipsey (ISU): Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic are the Cyclones' top two scorers, but Lipsey, to me, is the X-factor for this team. He's capable of having a big night himself in the scoring column, while also being a playmaker for his teammates, averaging six assists per contest.

Chance Moore (WVU): I could go with Treysen Eaglestaff, but odds are, Moore will have a bigger role in this game. For the Mountaineers to even sniff an upset, they're going to have to open the floor up, and Moore can do that with the way he can put pressure on the rim.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Can WVU Pull Off a Stunner Against Iowa State? ESPN Reveals the Mountaineers' Chances

Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 3 Iowa State

Nicco Marchiol Reflects on Time at West Virginia, Announces Decision to Enter Portal

Could Deuce Knight Be the Dual Threat QB West Virginia Seeks in the Portal This Month?

An Updated Prediction of What WVU Will Add in the Transfer Portal at Each Position