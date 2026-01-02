How to watch West Virginia vs. Iowa State: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
In this story:
New year, new hope? Tonight, West Virginia will tip off Big 12 Conference play with a massive test right out of the chute against No. 3 Iowa State.
Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (9-4) vs. Iowa State (13-0)
Date/Time: Friday, January 2nd, 9 p.m. EST
Where: Ames, IA — Hilton Coliseum (14,267)
TV/Streaming: ESPN2
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Players to Watch:
Tamin Lipsey (ISU): Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic are the Cyclones' top two scorers, but Lipsey, to me, is the X-factor for this team. He's capable of having a big night himself in the scoring column, while also being a playmaker for his teammates, averaging six assists per contest.
Chance Moore (WVU): I could go with Treysen Eaglestaff, but odds are, Moore will have a bigger role in this game. For the Mountaineers to even sniff an upset, they're going to have to open the floor up, and Moore can do that with the way he can put pressure on the rim.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
