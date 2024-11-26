How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. No. 3 Gonzaga
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) are facing the third-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0) in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis for the sixth meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Gonzaga Series History
Gonzaga leads 5-0
When: Wednesday, November 26
Location: Paradise Island, Bahamas, Imperial Arena (3,900
Tip-off: 2:30 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN
Announcers: Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Brad Howe (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- West Virginia was scheduled to play in the 2020 Battle 4 Atlantis. The tournament was moved to Sioux Falls, S.D., due to COVID, and the Mountaineers won the renamed Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
- WVU is 44-16 in in-season tournaments since 2007.
- This will be WVU's fi rst regular season games in the Bahamas. The Mountaineers did travel to the Bahamas in August 2015 and played three games against club teams.
- This is WVU's fourth trip outside the United States and Puerto Rico to play a regular season game. WVU played in Cancun in 2013 and 2019 and opened the season in Germany in the 2017 Armed Forces Classic.
- West Virginia is the only team in the country that has two players on the same team who averaged more than 20 points per game from last season -- Tucker DeVries (21.6 ppg) and Jayden Stone (20.8 ppg).
- West Virginia is 201-55 against nonconference teams in regular season games in the last 21 seasons.
- The Mountaineers have posted a winning nonconference record in 31 of the last 32 seasons.
- WVU is 265-98 in its last 362 games against unranked teams, including winners of 148 of its last 180 at the WVU Coliseum.
- This is the 116th season and 122nd year overall for WVU basketball, which began in 1903.
- Darian DeVries, who led Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons and has a career .732 winning percentage as a head coach, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University on March 24, 2024.
- DeVries has a record of 153-56 (.732) in seven seasons as a head coach, including a 58-16 (.785) mark in the last two-plus seasons.
- This past August, the men’s basketball team went to Italy for a 10-day tour and won all three of its games against international competition.
- West Virginia returns just 2.8 percent of its scoring from last season’s team (Ofri Naveh).
- The Mountaineers are led by a pair of transfers in Tucker DeVries (Drake) and Javon Small (Oklahoma State). Last season, DeVries was named an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention selection, while Small earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.
- In addition, Eduardo Andre (Fresno State), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), Sencire Harris (Illinois), Amani Hansberry (Illinois) and Jayden Stone (Detroit Mercy) will all see considerable action this season.
- WVU has a wealth of experience on its roster who have college basketball experience. Entering this season, they have combined to play 806 games, made 442 starts, scored 7,606 points, grabbed 3,304 rebounds, and dished out 1,248 assists.
- Tucker DeVries was named to the 20-member Julius Erving Preseason Watch List, giving annually to the nation’s top small forward.
- Tucker DeVries was named to the preseason Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Watch List.
- Tucker DeVries was named to the John R. Wooden Award Top 50 Preseason Watch List.
- Tucker DeVries has scored the most points (1,867) of any senior (four-year players only) entering this season. He ranks eighth overall for career scoring by returning players (including fi fth-year) and third in the Big 12 Conference.
- Tucker DeVries has scored the fi fth-most points in college basketball since 2021-22. He’s one of 12 players who have scored 1,800 or more points since 2021-22.
- Tucker DeVries has recorded 96 games in double fi gures.
- Eduardo Andre played in his 100th career game against Robert Morris.
- Joseph Yesufu reached 700 points for his career against Robert Morris.
- Toby Okani needs 47 more points to reach 1,000 for his career.
- Tucker DeVries is 79 points shy of reaching 2,000 for his career.
- Darian DeVries is 70-2 when scoring 80 or more points in a game and 134-16 when scoring 70 or more.
- Darian DeVries is 110-21 when holding opponents to 69 points or less and 52-6 when holding opponents to 59 points or less.
- West Virginia was predicted 13th in the Preseason Big 12 Poll by the league’s head coaches.
- West Virginia has made at least one 3-point fi eld goal in 868 consecutive games.
- The Mountaineers have won 147 of their last 165 games when holding opponents to 69 points or less.
- WVU has won 158 of its last 179 and 214 of its last 242 games when holding opponents to less than 69 points.
- West Virginia is 14-2 all-time in games played on November 27.