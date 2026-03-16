How to Watch West Virginia vs. Miami (OH): Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

It's time to dance! Later this week, Mark Kellogg and the West Virginia Mountaineers will be hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, marking the first time ever in program history.

Here is everything you need to know for their first round matchup against Miami (Ohio).

Game Information

Current Records: No. 4 West Virginia (27-6) vs. No. 13 Miami Ohio (28-6)

Date/Time: Saturday, March 21st, 5 p.m. ET

Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPNU

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Amber Tretter (M-OH): The 6'1" junior is a double-double machine, having recorded 12 such occasions this season. She's averaging 14.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game on 50% shooting, including knocking down 36% of her shots from three-point land. Defensively, she can be a force as well, posting 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.

Gia Cooke (WVU): This seems like one of those games where Gia could get a ton of space and put up a big night, catching fire from three. She was kept in check in the Big 12 title game, putting up just seven points, so a bounce-back performance feels in store.

A scare in the first round is not likely for West Virginia. Instead, it's a matter of how much they'll win by. The oddsmakers have the Mountaineers currently favored by 29.5 points and have the over/under sitting at 125.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.