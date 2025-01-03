How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2, 1-0) host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-4, 0-1) for the 26th meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Series History
Oklahoma State leads 13-12
Last Meeting: OSU 70, WVU 66 (Jan. 27, 2024 in Stillwater)
When: Saturday, January 4
Location: Morgantown, WV, WVU Coliseum (14,000)
Tip-off: 12:00 p.m. EST
TV: CBSSN
Announcers: Dave Ryan & Mike O'Donnell
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Brad Howe (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
Sirius XM: 382
WVU Game Notes
- WVU's Javon Small played last season at Oklahoma State, where he earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.
- Darian DeVries, who led Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons and has a career .737 winning percentage as a head coach, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University on March 24, 2024.
- DeVries has a record of 160-57 (.737) in seven seasons as a head coach, including a 65-17 (.792) mark in the last two-plus seasons.
- West Virginia is currently ranked No. 29 in the latest NCAA NET rankings.
- In the latest NCAA stats, WVU ranks seventh in blocks per game (5.9), ninth in fi eld goal percentage defense (37.4), 26th in scoring defense (63.6) and 27th in 3-point percentage defense (28.5).
- Javon Small was named co-Big 12 Player of the Week and Tucker DeVries was tabbed as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Dec. 2. Both were named to the Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team.
- Small was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Dec. 3.
- Small leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring at 19.1 points per game.
- With a win over No. 3 Gonzaga, WVU defeated a Top 5 AP team for the second consecutive season. Last season, the Mountaineers downed No. 3 Kansas in Morgantown, 91-85.
- Darian DeVries is 5-5 against ranked teams during his head coaching career. He is 3-0 at WVU with wins over No. 3 Gonzaga, at No. 7 Kansas and No. 24 Arizona.
- WVU has defeated two Top 10 teams away from home already this season, marking the first time that has happened in the same season since 2005-06.
- WVU is 102-114 in Big 12 regular season games since joining the league in 2012-13.
- WVU is 616-187 (.767) all-time at the WVU Coliseum and 257-73 at the WVU Coliseum in the last 21 seasons.
- WVU is 269-99 in its last 368 games against unranked teams, including winners of 152 of its last 184 at the WVU Coliseum.
- The Mountaineers have won 112 of their last 171 conference games at the WVU Coliseum.
- West Virginia played three consecutive overtime games for the first time in school history.
- West Virginia is the only team in the country that has two players on the same team who averaged more than 20 points per game from last season -- Tucker DeVries (21.6 ppg) and Jayden Stone (20.8 ppg).
- West Virginia returned just 2.8 percent of its scoring from last season’s team (Ofri Naveh).
- For this season, Tucker DeVries (Drake), Javon Small (Oklahoma State), Eduardo Andre (Fresno State), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), Sencire Harris (Illinois), Amani Hansberry (Illinois) and Jayden Stone (Detroit Mercy) were added from the transfer portal.
- Entering this season, they have combined to play 806 games, made 442 starts, scored 7,606 points, grabbed 3,304 rebounds and dished out 1,248 assists.
- Tucker DeVries was named to the 20-member Julius Erving Preseason Watch List, giving annually to the nation’s top small forward.
- Tucker DeVries was named to the preseason Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Watch List.
- Tucker DeVries was named to the John R. Wooden Award Top 50 Preseason Watch List.
- Tucker DeVries has scored the most points (1,867) of any senior (four-year players only) entering this season. He ranks eighth overall for career scoring by returning players (including fi fth-year) and third in the Big 12 Conference.
- Entering this season, Tucker DeVries has scored the fifth-most points in college basketball since 2021-22. He’s one of 12 players who have scored 1,800 or more points since 2021-22.
- Tucker DeVries has recorded 99 games in double figures.
- Tucker DeVries is 14 points shy of reaching 2,000 for his career.
- Toby Okani scored his 1,000th career point against Georgetown on Dec. 6.
- Javon Small scored his 1,00th career point against Mercyhurst on Dec. 22.
- Darian DeVries is 73-2 when scoring 80 or more points in a game and 139-17 when scoring 70 or more.
- Darian DeVries is 115-21 when holding opponents to 69 points or less and 54-6 when holding opponents to 59 points or less.
- West Virginia was predicted 13th in the Preseason Big 12 Poll by the league’s head coaches.
- West Virginia has made at least one 3-point fi eld goal in 876 consecutive games.
- The Mountaineers have won 152 of their last 170 games when holding opponents to 69 points or less.
- WVU has won 163 of its last 184 and 219 of its last 247 games when holding opponents to less than 69 points.
- West Virginia is 17-7 all-time in games played on January 4.