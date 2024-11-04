How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Robert Morris
The West Virginia Mountaineers open the 2024-25 season against the Robert Morris Colonials.
West Virginia vs. Robert Morris Series History
West Virginia leads 19-2
When: Monday, November 4
Location: Morgantown, WV, WVU Coliseum
Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: (Andrew Caridi, Warren Baker & Amanda Mazey)
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Brad Howe (analyst)Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- November 4 is the earliest date in school history that West Virginia has tipped off a men’s basketball season.
- West Virginia is the only team in the country that has two players on the same team who averaged more than 20 points per game from last season -- Tucker DeVries (21.6 ppg) and Jayden Stone (20.8 ppg).
- West Virginia owns a 99-16 all-time record in season openers, including a 105-10 record in home openers.
- West Virginia is 136-13 at home against nonconference teams in the last 22 years, and has won 117 of its last 12 games.
- West Virginia is 198-54 against nonconference teams in regular season games in the last 20 seasons.
- The Mountaineers have posted a winning nonconference record in 31 of the last 32 seasons.
- WVU is 609-187 (.778) all-time at the WVU Coliseum and 250-73 at the WVU Coliseum in the last 20 seasons.
- WVU is 262-97 in its last 359 games against unranked teams, including winners of 145 of its last 177 at the WVU Coliseum.
- This is the 116th season and 122nd year overall for WVU basketball, which began in 1903.
- Darian DeVries, who led Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons and has a career .732 winning percentage as a head coach, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University on March 24, 2024.
- DeVries has a record of 150-55 (.732) in six seasons as a head coach, including a 55-15 (.786) mark in the last two seasons.
- To fill his coaching staff, DeVries hired Chester Frazier (Associate Head Coach), Tom Ostrom (Assistant Coach), Kory Barnett (Assistant Coach), Nick Norton (Assistant Coach/Director of Player Development) and Cavel Witter (Assistant Coach).
- WVU’s support staff this season will be Nelson Hernandez as director of player personnel/recruiting, Garrett Sturtz as director of operations, Jalen Cannady as video coordinator and Ryan Horn as strength and conditioning coach.
- This past August, the men’s basketball team went to Italy for a 10-day tour and won all three of its games against international competition.
- Darian DeVries is 6-0 all-time in season opening games.
- West Virginia returns just 2.8 percent of its scoring from last season’s team (Ofri Naveh).
- The Mountaineers will be led by a pair of transfers in Tucker DeVries (Drake) and Javon Small (Oklahoma State). Last season, DeVries was named an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention selection, while Small earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.
- In addition, Eduardo Andre (Fresno State), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), Sencire Harris (Illinois), Amani Hansberry (Illinois) and Jayden Stone (Detroit Mercy) will all see considerable action this season.
- WVU has a wealth of experience on its roster who have college basketball experience. They have combined to play 806 games, made 442 starts, scored 7,606 points, grabbed 3,304 rebounds and dished out 1,248 assists.
- Tucker DeVries was named to the 20-member Julius Erving Preseason Watch List, giving annually to the nation’s top small forward.
- Tucker DeVries was named to the preseason Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Watch List.
- Tucker DeVries has scored the most points (1,867) of any senior (four-year players only) entering this season. He ranks eighth overall for career scoring by returning players (including fi fth-year) and third in the Big 12 Conference.
-Tucker DeVries has scored the fi fth-most points in college basketball since 2021-22. He’s one of 12 players who have scored 1,800 or more points since 2021-22.
- Eduardo Andre will play in his 100th career game against Robert Morris.
- Joseph Yesufu needs two more points to reach 700 for his career.
- Toby Okani needs 73 more points to reach 1,000 for his career.
- Tucker DeVries is 133 points shy of reaching 2,000 for his career.
- Darian DeVries is 68-2 when scoring 80 or more points in a game.
- West Virginia was predicted 13th in the Preseason Big 12 Poll by the league’s head coaches.
- The Mountaineers played one exhibition game during the preseason. WVU defeated the University of Charleston, 94-61, on Oct. 18.
- West Virginia has made at least one 3-point fi eld goal in 864 consecutive games.
- The Mountaineers have won 144 of their last 162 games when holding opponents to 69 points or less.
- WVU has won 155 of its last 174 and 211 of its last 240 games when holding opponents to less than 69 points.
- West Virginia is 0-0 all-time in games played on November 4.