How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs D2
Getting you set for 2nd round action of TBT with Best Virginia and D2 squaring off.
Best Virginia survived the first round of The Basketball Tournament by defeating WoCo Showtime (Wofford alumni), 70-67. Monday night, they will look to advance to the "Sweet Sixteen" of TBT but will have to go through D2 - a collection of former D2 players.
No. 2 Best Virginia (WVU alumni) vs No. 7 D2
Where: Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, WV
Tipoff: Approx. 9 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV
LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU
