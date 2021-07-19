How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs D2

Getting you set for 2nd round action of TBT with Best Virginia and D2 squaring off.

Best Virginia survived the first round of The Basketball Tournament by defeating WoCo Showtime (Wofford alumni), 70-67. Monday night, they will look to advance to the "Sweet Sixteen" of TBT but will have to go through D2 - a collection of former D2 players.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 2 Best Virginia (WVU alumni) vs No. 7 D2

Where: Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU

