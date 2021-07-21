Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs Team 23

Getting you set for the round of 16 of TBT with Best Virginia and Team 23 squaring off.
Author:
Publish date:

Best Virginia defeated D2 on Monday night by a 63-51 score to move into the round of 16 of The Basketball Tournament to face Team 23. The winner of tonight's game will move onto the quarterfinals in Dayton and will face the winner of No. 1 seed Sideline Cancer and No. 12 seed Bucketneers.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 2 Best Virginia (WVU alumni) vs No. 6 Team 23

Where: Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN3 

Stream: Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

John Flowers
Basketball

Score Predictions for Best Virginia vs Team 23

Best Virginia
Basketball

How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs Team 23

USATSI_11766140_168388579_lowres
Big 12

REPORT: Texas and Oklahoma Considering Leaving the Big 12

USATSI_15383054_168388579_lowres
Football

LOOK: WVU Football Unveils Liberty Bowl Rings

screen-shot-2021-06-20-at-105424-am
Recruiting

2022 LB Raleigh Collins III Announces Decision Date, Two Finalists

Screen Shot 2021-07-21 at 2.25.03 PM
Football

REPORT: Former WVU Coach Bobby Bowden Diagnosed with Terminal Medical Condition

Untitled design (9)
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jackson Wolf, Ryan Bergert Ink Deals with Padres

Screen Shot 2021-07-21 at 11.37.25 AM
Football

Jarret Doege Throws at Manning Passing Academy