How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Pitt

Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and Panthers.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: ACC Network/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

