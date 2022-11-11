How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Pitt
Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and Panthers.
Full coverage info is listed below.
Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA
Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.
TV: ACC Network/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD
