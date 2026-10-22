How to Watch WVU Basketball's Exhibition vs. Glenville State

Friday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be back in action, taking on the Glenville State Pioneers in an exhibition.

It's rare that the Mountaineers play a Division II exhibition game on the road, but because of the strong relationships between the two universities and West Virginia businessman/philanthropist Ike Morris, who passed away earlier this week, WVU agreed to make the short trip down the road.

Morris was a tremendous supporter of both athletic programs and played a major role in helping Glenville State build state-of-the-art facilities. Ike Morris was a proud West Virginian who was passionate about giving back to the state. His impact on both programs will not be forgotten, and he will certainly be missed as the two schools meet this weekend.

Here is everything that you need to know ahead of Sunday's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (0-1 in preseason) vs. Glenville State (0-0)

Date/Time: Friday, October 23rd, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Glenville, WV — Waco Center (3,000)

TV/Streaming: Mountain East TV (link here)

The game will be live-streamed at the above link. All you have to do is create an account using your email, and you will be able to watch the game for free. Just make sure you choose the 2026-27 Basic Pass, which is free of charge.

Radio: N/A

Players to Watch:

Keonte Greybear (West Virginia): Because of how close the exhibition was to Maryland in the second half, Greybear did not check into the game. The former four-star is likely in a development year where he will play sparingly, but this will be a great opportunity for him to log some minutes and show what he is capable of. In a game like this against a clearly inferior opponent, I would expect Ross Hodge to completely empty the bench, but really focus on giving guys who will eventually have a significant role at some point down the line, like Greybear, opportunities.

Aliou Dioum (West Virginia): Much like Greybear, I would expect to see a heavy dose of Dioum in this game. He, too, did not check into the game against Maryland last weekend. He is super long, athletic, and bouncy. He's far from a finished product, but I think he has the pedigree to be an All-Big 12 defender in the not-too-distant future.

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