How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Morehead State
Getting you set for tonight's clash between the Mountaineers and Eagles.
Full coverage info is listed below.
Who: West Virginia (2-0) vs Morehead State (2-1)
Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV
Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD
