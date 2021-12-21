Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Huggins Again Appears on Naismith Hall of Fame Ballot

    West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins makes his fifth consecutive appearance on the Naismith Hall of Fame Ballot
    On Tuesday and for the fifth consecutive season, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced West Virginia University men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins is back on the Hall of Fame Ballot.

    Bob Huggins collected career win 910 with the win at the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Saturday and currently sits fourth on the NCAA all-time Division I winningest coaches list. Huggins is also the third-winningest active Division I coach behind Mike Krzyzewski (Duke) and Jim Boeheim (Syracuse).

    First-time nominees include Manu Ginobili, Tom Chambers and Lindsey Whalen, as well as candidates who have previously been on the ballot in Chauncey Billups and Swin Cash.

    A press conference announcing the Finalists from the North American and Women's Committee for the Class of 2022 will be held during NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for Friday, February 18th, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Hall of Fame will also reveal the full Enshrinement schedule at this time. In early April, the entire Class of 2022, including those selected by the direct elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans, Louisiana.

    The Enshrinement ceremony will occur in Springfield, Mass., September 9-10, 2022. Tickets for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement ceremony and various events surrounding the ceremony will be on sale at a later date.

    West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins sings \"Country Roads\" after his team defeated the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum.
