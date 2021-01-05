Huggins Earns 300th Win at West Virginia in Epic Fashion

Late Monday night, the 14th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers trailed by 19 points to Oklahoma State on the road with just ten minutes left in the game. It appeared that the Mountaineers were well on their way to their 2nd loss in three days and were set to drop to 8-4 (1-3) on the season.

Just when it seemed like all hope for a comeback was lost, West Virginia strung together two big runs and took the lead with three minutes to go. Guard Miles McBride helped pioneer the comeback by knocking down a pair of threes and hitting a big mid-range jump shot that extended the WVU lead to four with just under a minute remaining.

The Mountaineers were able to lock up defensively on the final possession of the game to hold on for an 87-84 win over the Cowboys, giving West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins his 890th career win and his 300th win at WVU.

Following last Tuesday's win over Northeastern, Huggins stated that he didn't even realize that No. 300 was on deck but expressed how much the program means to him.

"It is great to be back," Huggins said. "I came here to try to do the best job I possibly could and elevate this program to national status and do what I could do to help with the facilities that we didn’t have. The place was exactly the same as it was when I left here. We certainly needed to uplift things and make it better and give guys an opportunity to do and be what they can be. I think we’ve done that."

West Virginia will be back at it this Saturday when they return to the WVU Coliseum to host No. 4 Texas.

