Huggins Gives Injury Update on Kedrian Johnson

The Mountaineer point guard is in a world of pain right now.

Wednesday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers were without starting point guard Kedrian Johnson who is nursing a hip injury. He was deemed questionable to play, but following the game, head coach Bob Huggins said he tried to give it a go but there was no way he could play.

Friday afternoon, Huggins told reporters that the hip is still bothering Johnson and although he didn't go into detail, it sounds like an injury that will likely keep him out of Saturday's game against Texas, possibly longer.

"He's hurting, but he's been hurting for a long time. When you're that skinny and boney and don't have much pads when you continually run into back screens and flare screens and on the ball screens...the one the ball screens are what gets him. He's sore. He's really sore. He can hardly walk."

West Virginia and Texas are scheduled to tip-off at 2 p.m. EST inside the WVU Coliseum.

