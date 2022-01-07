Skip to main content
Huggins Gives Status for Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien, & Kobe Johnson vs K-State

WVU could be back to a full roster on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the West Virginia Mountaineers were without three players on the road against Texas - Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien, and Kobe Johnson. WVU fell to the Longhorns by a 74-59 and really struggled to take care of the ball, turning it over 20 times. 

In terms of the availability of Sherman, Osabuohien, and Johnson for Saturday's game against Kansas State, Huggins said, "I believe so" that all three will be able to play. 

West Virginia and Kansas State will tip-off on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST inside the WVU Coliseum.

