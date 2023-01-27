Huggins is Uncertain if Kedrian Johnson Will Play vs Auburn

West Virginia is set to welcome in a very good Auburn (16-4, 4-2) team this Saturday for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

A win over the 15th-ranked Tigers would do wonders for the Mountaineers' tournament resume but they may have to do it without one of its key players - starting point guard Kedrian Johnson.

Johnson injured his ankle during Wednesday's win over Texas Tech and his status for Saturday's game is unknown at this time.

"I don't know," said head coach Bob Huggins. "I'll know that after practice today. I know Keddy is banged up pretty good. James [Okonkwo] is banged up some. I think James will be fine but Keddy is banged up pretty good."

Johnson has been a big boost for the Mountaineers on the offensive end, posting back-to-back 20-point games against TCU and Texas. If he is unable to go, you can expect Joe Toussaint to slide into the starting lineup.

Toussaint is currently third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.6 points per game. He's also averaging 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 39% from the field and 32% from three-point range.

West Virginia and Auburn will tip-off at 12 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.